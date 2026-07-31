Flooding, strong storm chances arrive Saturday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is continuing to get its act together out to our west today. We’ll notice the cloud cover increase throughout the day, but remain dry until late and into the overnight hours. Even at that point, rain and storms will be scattered in nature.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

SPC Outlook

The heaviest and strongest of the storms will arrive late Saturday aftenroon and evening. In fact, the strongest storms should stay to our south and west, but a few isolated strong storms are possible mainly along I70 and south here in the Valley.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Excessive Rainfall

Our greatest threat is heavy rain causing localized flooding concerns. Rainfall forecasts are calling for 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts over 3 inches under heavier downpours. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under a slight risk for flooding Saturday.

A marginal risk, a level 1 of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center has been issued for much of the Valley Saturday. This means one or two stronger storms may become severe. The threats include heavy rains, but also strong winds and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat is extremely low, but can’t be ruled out.

©2026 Cox Media Group