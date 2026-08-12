Flooding and strong storms possible again Wednesday

TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Raindrops fall on flooded waters on May 1, 2012 near Tewkesbury, England. After the wettest April in 100 years, thousands of homes, particularly in the south west of England, faced a renewed risk of flooding after heavy rain fell overnight and many rivers remained on flood alerts. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Water Levels Rise As Tewkesbury Braces Itself For Flooding

DAYTON — A flood watch has been extended for the entire Miami Valley until 11 PM Wednesday evening.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible Wednesday alone.

Flood Watch

Timing of the heavy rain and stronger storms linger through the entire day.

Heaviest rain is forecast for the entire Valley through the afternoon and evening.

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Rivers and creek beds will begin spilling over their banks, and low-lying areas are most vulnerable.

Flash flooding will also be a threat with slow-moving storms.

At this point, gusty winds will become a concern with a few storms. Gusts can reach around 60 MPH.

The threat for severe weather is significantly lower than yesterday.

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SPC Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Valley under a level 1 of 5, a marginal risk for isolated severe storms.

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