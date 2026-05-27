Flooding and strong storms Wednesday

DAYTON — A warm front has stalled over the Miami Valley, creating an area of convergence allowing for storms to fire and sit over the same areas.

This will allow for a flooding threat, but also allow for strong, damaging winds with a few storms late afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the majority of the Miami Valley until 2 AM Thursday.

Flood Watch

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, with isolated areas nearing 3 inches of rain under heavier storms.

Low-lying areas and areas near already swollen rivers and creek beds are most vulnerable to localized flooding concerns.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

SPC Outlook

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for the Valley for this afternoon from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

This means an isolated stronger storm may become severe and is capable of producing strong, damaging winds.

The threats are low, but they do exist.

Flooding is our main focus.

©2026 Cox Media Group