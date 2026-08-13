Flooding, stronger storms Thursday into Friday

How to stay safe when lightning strikes.

Flood Watch

DAYTON — Additional rainfall expected late Thursday and through the front half of Friday.

The boundary that finally moved south, allowing for a drier start Thursday, will shift back north.

The next area of low pressure will slide along that stalled boundary and move into the Miami Valley.

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Futurecast

Rain and storms will arrive any time after 5 PM and linger throughout the overnight.

Friday morning will bring our best chance for heavier and steadier rainfall.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible through Friday.

A flood watch has been extended until 11 AM Friday for the entire Miami Valley.

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SPC Outlook

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Another marginal risk, level 1 of 5, is in place for the front half of Friday.

This means an isolated severe storm is possible, not likely.

All hazards are possible yet again.

However, damaging winds are the primary threat.

Winds in excess of 60 MPH.

Hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, but not likely.

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