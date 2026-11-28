Flower shop to close next year in Yellow Springs

Glen Garden Gifts, a flower shop located on Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs, announced on social media that it will be closing its doors in January 2027.

YELLOW SPRINGS — A beloved flower shop in Yellow Springs is closing after 22 years.

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Glen Garden Gifts, a flower shop located on Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs, announced on social media that it will be closing its doors in January 2027.

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“It has been an honor to serve Yellow Springs. The flower shop has been an institution for our community far before our 22 years as owners, and it has had a beautiful journey,” the owners wrote on social media.

The store will release more information about sales and hours going forward on its Facebook and Instagram.

“Until then, we remain ready to make beautiful arrangements for your loved ones, help you find the perfect card or that one-of-a-kind artisan gift!” the owners wrote in their post.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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