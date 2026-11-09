Flurries are possible across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A reality check sets in this week with the next approaching cold front. This cold front is potent and will live up to its name. The coldest air of the season will arrive late week and into the weekend.

Forecast High Temperatures

Average high temperatures continue to fall quickly through the month of November. Currently the average high temperatures holds around 55 degrees. This number will fall into the low 50s by the middle of November.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

High temperatures will fall into the 40s, some won’t make it out of the 30s Saturday afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning. A possible hard freeze for the Valley will help get rid of the pesky bugs.

This cold spell will once again be short lived, but rebounding from the colder air will progressively become more and more difficult.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Flurries Ahead

This cold air will support a different type of precipitation. As the area of low pressure pushes eastward late Thursday and into Friday, any leftover moisture has the potential to fall in the form of snow. Now accumulation is expected, just the shock factor of flurries falling from the sky.

©2026 Cox Media Group