Fog developing overnight then two chances for rain ahead in the Miami Valley

Morning fog then a two chances for rain this week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Expect widespread, dense fog to start our Monday morning. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

With clouds breaking slightly, but moisture still lingering around. Widespread fog is likely. Remember to use the low beams if you find yourself driving in dense fog. This should mix out with sunshine peaking out by the afternoon hours.

Morning fog then a two chances for rain this week in the Miami Valley

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Then I’m tracking our next chances for rain. Two likely this week. First with widespread rain moving in on Wednesday. Then another powerful cold front Thursday night into Friday. There’s some serious fall air behind the cold front.

Morning fog then a two chances for rain this week in the Miami Valley

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Low temperatures will be dropping down into the 30s over next weekend with highs only in the 50s both days!

Morning fog then a two chances for rain this week in the Miami Valley

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