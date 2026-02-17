Fog to spring warmth to a chance of severe weather Thursday night

DAYTON — A blast of spring air is bringing the warmest temperatures so far this year and a chance of spring-like severe storms. Here’s what we know now. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]
The Storm Center 7 team is watching for a potent cold front and ingredients to set up for possible severe weather very late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Almost all of our area has some sort of severe weather risk. Areas southwest of Dayton are under a 2 out of 5 which means a few storms could turn severe. All weather hazards are possible meaning damaging straight line winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.
[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]
We will have other rain chances in the meantime. Tuesday could have an isolated shower during the evening hours. Wednesday a few more scattered showers in the morning. Then we will be watching for those storm chances late Thursday night.
©2026 Cox Media Group