Fog to spring warmth to a chance of severe weather Thursday night

DAYTON — A blast of spring air is bringing the warmest temperatures so far this year and a chance of spring-like severe storms. Here’s what we know now. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The Storm Center 7 team is watching for a potent cold front and ingredients to set up for possible severe weather very late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Fog to warmth to a chance of severe weather

Almost all of our area has some sort of severe weather risk. Areas southwest of Dayton are under a 2 out of 5 which means a few storms could turn severe. All weather hazards are possible meaning damaging straight line winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.

Fog to warmth to a chance of severe weather

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

We will have other rain chances in the meantime. Tuesday could have an isolated shower during the evening hours. Wednesday a few more scattered showers in the morning. Then we will be watching for those storm chances late Thursday night.

Fog to warmth to a chance of severe weather

©2026 Cox Media Group