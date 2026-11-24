Cars lined up at the Fairborn Fish Food Pantry at the 400 block of West Funderburg Road before noon. They waited for Thanksgiving groceries.

FAIRBORN — A fish food pantry distributed food to families who need a Thanksgiving dinner.

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Cars lined up at the Fairborn Fish Food Pantry at the 400 block of West Funderburg Road before noon.

They waited for Thanksgiving groceries. When turkeys arrived, everyone jumped into action.

“It’s just something we do, yeah, we’re all about giving,” said Kevin Douglas.

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He is part of the Grey Riders Motorcycle Club in Fairborn. They are known for their community outreach.

“That’s what we live and die for. I mean, you know, you got to help your brothers out, so yeah, we love to help the city of Fairborn and surrounding areas,” said Douglas.

He has been part of the Grey Riders since 2020. The organization started volunteering with the Fairborn Fish Food Pantry almost 15 years ago. That is why something was instilled in him at home a long time ago.

“Just all my life been raised, if you can help someone out, do it,” said Douglas.

The Fairborn Fish Food Pantry has hosted its Thanksgiving giveaway for 57 years. Their mission is to serve the people in Greene County.

Victor Kimani was there picking food to cook for his wife and four kids.

“We’re going to have a lot of food to eat at the moment, and it’s going to save us some money in the pocket because Christmas is around the corner,” he said.

Various community organizations donate to make this possible.

John Cleveland is a freshman at Fairborn High School. He sees the importance of giving back.

“It’s a little bit more special because you help kind of more families, I’d say,” he said. “Kind of just spreading more Thanksgiving cheer and all that. It’s really fun.”

Jane Dorley said their volunteers are amazing. They care as much as she does.

“You know, you are living a good life if you are helping others build a good life, so that’s kind of our motto that we live by,” she said.

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