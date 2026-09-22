Food shortages hit Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center

GREENE COUNTY — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center is experiencing a growing demand for food assistance in Greene County, currently feeding about 200 people every week.

The organization serves an average of 38 to 45 households weekly as more local families seek help bringing food home.

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Demand at the center has steadily increased in recent months, with five new households added to the support list since August.

Volunteer packers spend hours every Tuesday morning preparing orders to assist community members in need as available inventory runs low.

Cindy Comperchio, executive director of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center, oversees the distribution of food orders.

The organization maintains a roster of individuals who need assistance. “We have more than 100 on our list; not all of them are active every week. On average, we probably serve anywhere from 38-45 households weekly,” Comperchio said.

The households served by the center average 4.5 people. “Our neighbors are asking for more every week; they need it,” Comperchio said.

The center is currently experiencing shortages of essential pantry goods, including canned soup, fruit, pasta sauce, and produce.

To address the shortage, the center is holding a canned food drive, with this being the final week of the effort.

For families in need of fresh items such as eggs, milk, or produce, Comperchio noted they can visit Bellbrook Presbyterian Church down the road.

“We all work together, and so I find that it really, really is supportive of our neighbors in need at a time when they need it most,” Comperchio said.

Donation drop-off hours at the support center are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Wednesdays.

Community members who cannot visit during regular hours may drop off non-perishable donations in a collection bin located in the center’s back parking lot.

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