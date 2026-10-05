Food truck explosion sends 2 people to hospital

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — Two people had to be flown to the hospital over the weekend after an apparent explosion involving a food truck.

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Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion just after 10 a.m. on the 100 block of East Main Street in Putnam County, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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The Leipsic Fire Department says the food truck, owned by Tooman’s BBQ, sustained “significant damage” from an explosion inside the trailer.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via medical helicopters to treat burn injuries.

Food truck owner Roger Tooman posted an update on his personal Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

“My hands are burnt pretty bad but overall I’m doing pretty good. Thank you everyone for all the well wishes and prayers for my wife and I,” Tooman said. “Currently my daughter is writing this. I won’t have use of my hands for awhile, but I will be okay.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Ohio fire marshals and fire investigators are still investigating.

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