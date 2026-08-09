Food vendor employee seriously injured after fight at state fair; fellow employee arrested

Food vendor employee seriously injured after fight at state fair

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — An employee of a third-party food vendor was seriously injured after a fight with another employee at the Indiana State Fair.

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Around 10:22 p.m. on Saturday, Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a food vendor booth near the Coliseum on the Indiana State Fairgrounds property.

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Upon arrival, troopers located a 20-year-old victim who had been injured by being slashed by a knife or other sharp object, according to the ISP.

Troopers rendered first aid to the victim before they were treated by on-site EMS and taken to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment of serious injuries.

The alleged suspect, identified as 37-year-old Steven T. Mimms of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled the scene and left the fairground before officers arrived.

The initial investigation by ISP detectives indicated the altercation occurred between two employees who worked for a third-party food vendor at the fair.

Early Sunday morning, Mimms was tracked to a home in the 500 block of North Belville Avenue in Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Police SWAT Team assisted in locating Mimms, who was hiding in the attic of the home.

He was taken into custody after 8:00 a.m. Sunday after initially resisting arrest.

Mimms was arrested on preliminary charges of Attempted Murder, Escape (from home detention), and Resisting Law Enforcement.

He was transported to an Indianapolis area hospital for evaluation. He will soon be transported to the Marion County Justice Center to be held pending the filing of formal charges by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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