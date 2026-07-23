Foodbank hosts mass distribution at Hollingsworth East Elementary

A mass food distribution event took place Thursday at Hollingsworth East Elementary School in Preble County. The event provided essential food assistance to numerous residents facing food insecurity.

The Foodbank, in collaboration with SICSA and CareSource, organized the distribution to address the immediate needs of the community.

Sade’ Oyeoyemi, a representative with the Foodbank, said the event illustrated the widespread need. “It paints a picture of the visualization of food insecurity in Preble County; it shows how many people are still in need of food and don’t have regular access to food,” Oyeoyemi said.

Cars were seen lined up at the school an hour before the event officially started. Many residents waited for hours to receive aid.

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This distribution marked the first time the event was held at Hollingsworth East Elementary School. The Foodbank conducts approximately six food distributions annually, with two specifically in Preble County.

Steven Wells, an Eaton resident who attended the event, expressed his gratitude for the community support. “It’s nice when the community can come together and give back,” Wells said. He also stated, “I’m just glad they’re doing it.”Wells received various items, including chicken drumsticks, cabbage, peaches, and sweet corn.

Additionally, he was able to obtain food for his cat, as SICSA ensured that pet owners could also get assistance.

Oyeoyemi underlined the importance of providing pet food, stating, “We never want someone to choose between feeding their furry family and their family as well.”

The Foodbank representative also articulated the organization’s guiding principle for these events. Oyeoyemi noted, “One of the lines we like to say is feed the line today, shorten the line tomorrow.”

She explained that these distributions serve as an immediate solution to hunger rather than a long-term resolution for food insecurity.

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