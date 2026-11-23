The Foodbank, Inc. bringing back holiday drive-thru for residents facing food insecurity

DAYTON — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host its second holiday drive-thru food distribution this week.

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The holiday drive-thru will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Foodbank, Inc., which is located at 56 Armor Place.

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The event is for residents from Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties who are facing food insecurity.

Each household will get a holiday baking hen, pound cake, fresh produce, and other pantry staples for free.

Organizers ask that participants enter the line by turning onto Mound Street from Washington Street.

Participants are also asked to not arrive before 8 a.m.

The Foodbank, Inc. has partnered with AES Ohio and the AES Ohio Foundation to put on this event.

Below is a map of the traffic pattern participants are asked to follow:

The Foodbank, Inc. shares traffic pattern for upcoming drive-thru distribution (The Foodbank, Inc.)

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