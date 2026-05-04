FOP rallying behind Ohio officer after son shot, killed in New Orleans

FOP rallying behind Ohio officer after son shot, killed in New Orleans

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is rallying behind a Cincinnati police officer after his son was shot and killed in New Orleans on Saturday.

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FOP President Ken Kober told our news partners, WCPO-9 TV, that Officer Shawn Dent’s son, Nicholas, was killed Saturday.

Officer Shawn Dent is a neighborhood liaison unit officer in Corryville, Clifton, and Winton Terrace in District Four, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

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Kober posted a GiveSendGo fundraiser detailing Nicholas Dent’s death.

“On May 2, 2026, our lives were forever changed by the tragic and senseless loss of Nicholas Dent,” the fundraiser reads. “On what should have been a day of celebration — his 26th birthday — Nicholas was taken from us after finishing his work shift at a sports bar in New Orleans.”

Kober told WCPO-9 TV that Nicholas Dent was driving a person home from work when he was shot and killed.

“Nicholas was born on May 6, 2000, and in his 26 years, he built a life filled with purpose, dedication, and love for those around him,” the fundraiser reads. “He was known for his work ethic, his loyalty, and the way he showed up for others. Whether through his job, friendships, or family ties, Nicholas made a lasting impact on the people fortunate enough to know him.”

WCPO-9 TV reached out to Shawn Dent and his wife, who told them they’re absolutely devastated at the loss of Nicholas.

Nicholas Dent’s stepmother, Kristina Dent, said her stepson had moved back to New Orleans to take care of his grandmother after years of growing up in Cincinnati and graduating from Winton Woods High School in 2018.

The Dents told WCPO-9 TV that they’re searching for answers from the New Orleans Police Department, where Shawn Dent said he served for nearly a decade in the area near the same district his son was killed in.

The family relocated to Cincinnati, where Shawn Dent has served with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2008.

The family told WCPO-9 TV that Nicholas Dent was loved by many and he’s being remembered as “the best brother, son, and friend.”

The fundraiser, which has a goal of $15,000, will go toward Nicholas Dent’s funeral and memorial expenses, Kober said.

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser has already raised more than $13,000.

“No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in this manner, and no one should have their life taken so violently and prematurely,” the fundraiser reads. “As we mourn Nicholas, we also aim to honor his life, preserve his memory, and support those he leaves behind.”

It’s unclear at this time if New Orleans police have any suspects in the shooting.

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