Forensic expert to inspect remains of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

DAYTON — A forensic expert will inspect 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains.

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Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Street Bridge on July 12, 2025.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were arraigned in April.

Kendrick faces four charges, with the most serious being murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

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Johnson faces tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

She also pleaded not guilty.

Creachbaum’s remains will be sent to a forensic anthropologist in Iowa, according to court documents.

The examination was requested by the defense and granted by a judge on Sept. 3.

We will continue to follow this story.

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