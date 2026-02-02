‘Forever grateful;’ Local city says goodbye to retired K-9

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department is saying goodbye to a retired K-9.

Huber Heights will hold a procession and send-off for retired K-9 Adu, who is set to be put down on Monday.

Adu worked with the Huber Heights Police Department from 2014 until 2021.

Over his career, Adu confiscated close to a million dollars in drugs and cash off the streets.

“Keep the officers in your thoughts and prayers today as they send off one of their faithful fellow officers,” the city said on social media.

