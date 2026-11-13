Former area election official sentenced for federal child porn charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A former election official has learned his sentence after being convicted of federal child pornography charges.

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Christopher Creamer, 40, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

This will be followed by 15 years of probation.

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Court documents indicate that Creamer talked to an undercover FBI agent on Telegram from June to August 2025.

He admitted to sending two images and 16 videos of child pornography to the agent.

He also talked about his “interest in the sexual abuse of children,” the office said.

Agents searched Creamer’s electronic devices and found more than 3,000 images and 130 videos depicting child pornography, including images of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and sadomasochistic abuse.

He was arrested and charged by a federal criminal complaint in March 2026.

As previously reported, the Champaign County Board of Elections website listed Creamer as the deputy director in March 2026, but no longer does.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

It aims to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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