Former bookstore employee found dead in Paris, police say

COVINGTON, KY — A former Northern Kentucky bookstore employee who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Todd Garland, 64, had not been seen since June 9. Those concerned reported him missing, according to the Covington, Kentucky Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

On June 10, Covington Police detectives contacted Garland in connection with a criminal investigation.

They learned on Tuesday that he left the United States and flew to Paris, France, on June 11.

On Wednesday, police confirmed with Homeland Security Investigations that Garland was found dead in Paris. The Paris Police Prefecture is investigating his death, Covington Police said.

Garland was a former employee at Roebling Books & Coffee. It has locations in Northern Kentucky.

They posted an update on social media.

“Todd has been located, and it is unfortunately not the outcome we were hoping for,” they said. “Please bear with our team as we navigate this grief.”

Garland used to work at their Newport, Kentucky location.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]