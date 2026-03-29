Former bus driver accused of child sex crimes enters plea

Former bus driver enters plea for child sex crime Former St. Mary's bus driver pleads guilty to one count of sexual battery.
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A former bus driver pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges that involve illegal sexual conduct with a minor on Friday in the Auglaize County Court of Common Pleas.

51-year-old Hector Hernandez entered a guilty plea for one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to our news partners, WCSM.

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Eight additional charges were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

The offense occurred on Oct. 16, 2025, involving a 15-year-old girl, according to prosecutors.

According to authorities, the incident reportedly happened when Hernandez was working as a bus driver for St. Mary’s City Schools. He has since resigned.

Hernandez could face a maximum of 17 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence.

As part of the plea deal, Hernandez will be classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, requiring registration with law enforcement every 90 days for life.

Hernandez was taken into custody at the Auglaize County Jail.

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