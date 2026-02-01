Former Catholic school teacher learns punishment on child porn charges

CINCINNATI — A former teacher at a Catholic school who was fired 25 years ago for hands-on sex offenses to students learned his punishment for child porn charges.

58-year-old Martin Bayhan was sentenced to 7 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to a spokesperson.

Bayhan pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2025.

According to court documents, Bayhen’s Kik, Snapchat, and Telegram accounts were flagged for uploading child sexual abuse material.

A search warrant was executed on his home, where agents discovered child pornography on Bayhen’s cellphone and a thumb drive.

In total, 36 videos and 300 images of child pornography were recovered.

In 1999, when he was working at a Catholic school in Pittsburgh, Bayhen allegedly molested two teenage boy students.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor crimes and received probation.

