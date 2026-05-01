Former chief deputy sentenced for gun theft, intimidation

CHILLICOTHE — A former chief deputy has been sentenced to prison for corruption charges following a jury trial, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

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Caleb Moritz, former chief deputy with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

Mortiz was found guilty of charges including corrupting with drugs, intimidation, unlawful transaction in weapons, theft, and forgery.

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There were numerous complaints filed against Moritz’s reported corruption that were tied to his employment and interactions.

The complaints from the informants and victims sparked an investigation by the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon resigning from his position in April 2023, Moritz reportedly stole property, including a firearm, from the sheriff’s office.

Moritz was initially charged in Hocking County in 2023, but at the request of the defense and prosecution, the case was tried in Ross County Common Pleas Court.

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