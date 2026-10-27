Former child facility CEO faces federal child pornography and coercion charges

BELMONT COUNTY — The former CEO of an Ohio residential treatment facility for youth is facing federal child pornography and coercion charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Randall J. MacKendrick, 59, of Belmont County, has been charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

MacKendrick previously served as the CEO of Fox Run Center for Children and Adolescents in St. Clairsville, which serves boys ages 5 to 12 and girls ages 12 to 17.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, MacKendrick started to communicate online with an undercover North Ridgeville police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl in June.

Between June and August, MacKendrick allegedly sent the undercover officer sexually explicit messages and requested to meet in person.

Investigators said he first tried to meet up with the teen when he traveled to central Ohio in July. The next month, he traveled to Lorain County to meet her and was then arrested.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office detectives searched MacKendrick’s office and home in August. A forensic analysis of his digital devices uncovered images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

He was released on bond in his local case, but was re-arrested in September after allegedly being in contact with a 17-year-old former patient of the treatment facility.

MacKendrick’s bond was increased, and he was released again.

Earlier this month, FBI agents learned he was a suspect in a Perry County case involving the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old. Federal prosecutors said that while that investigation is ongoing, his DNA matches the DNA recovered from the victim.

MacKendrick was arrested over the weekend in West Virginia and brought back to Ohio.

If convicted, he faces at least 10 years to life in prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group