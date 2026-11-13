Former choir teacher accused of trying to meet with teen at travel stop indicted

LOGAN COUNTY — A former choir teacher for the Bellefontaine City School District is formally facing charges after being arrested at a travel center last month.

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A Logan County grand jury indicted Brice Henry on one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor this week, according to court records.

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As previously reported, Henry was arrested after allegedly trying to “meet up with a 15-year-old young man” at a Love’s Travel Stop on Oct. 4.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Henry, 33, had been talking to someone he believed was a 15-year-old man through a dating app, leading them to the Love’s Travel Stop.

Henry was originally arrested for importuning, but was later charged with attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

He was initially placed on administrative leave following his arrest, but resigned last month.

The Bellefontaine City School District Board of Education previously released the following statement regarding Henry’s resignation:

“The allegations underlying the arrest of Brice Henry are deeply disturbing and represent a serious breach of trust and judgment.

When this Board of Education learned of Mr. Henry’s arrest, the Board was prepared to pursue termination proceedings with the full resources of the district.

However, after discussing this issue with Superintendent Hall and outside counsel, the Board determined it would be best for the district to pursue Mr. Henry’s resignation, which Superintendent Hall requested and received last week.

Accepting his resignation allows the Board to end his employment immediately, without the delays, legal expenses and uncertainty of a lengthy termination process.

A termination could also open the door to a claim for unemployment benefits, which could impose additional costs on the district.

At the Board’s direction, Superintendent Hall is preparing a report to the State Board of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct that will include all evidence available to the district. Superintendent Hall will advocate for the permanent revocation of Mr. Henry’s teaching license to protect all current and future students."

Henry was due in court this morning. We’re working to learn the results of that appearance.

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