Former Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith arrested in Texas

TEXAS — Former Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.
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The 41-year-old, whose real name is Earl Joseph Smith III, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury family member, according to Hunt County Jail records.
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News Center 7 checked Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that Smith remains booked in the Hunt County Detention Center. A bond has not been set at this time.
Smith played in the NBA for 16 seasons, spending parts of five seasons in Cleveland.
He won two championships, including one with the Cavaliers in 2016.
Smith retired in 2020 after winning his second title as part of the Los Angeles Lakers.
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