Former Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith arrested in Texas

BOSTON, MA - MAY 13: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to his teams deficit during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TEXAS — Former Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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The 41-year-old, whose real name is Earl Joseph Smith III, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury family member, according to Hunt County Jail records.

J.R. Smith arrested in Texas (Hunt County Detention Center)

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News Center 7 checked Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that Smith remains booked in the Hunt County Detention Center. A bond has not been set at this time.

Smith played in the NBA for 16 seasons, spending parts of five seasons in Cleveland.

He won two championships, including one with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Smith retired in 2020 after winning his second title as part of the Los Angeles Lakers.

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