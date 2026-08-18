Former development director returns as Centerville city manager

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville City Council appointed Michael Norton-Smith as the city’s next city manager yesterday following a nationwide search.

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Norton-Smith, who currently serves as city manager of Madeira, will succeed retiring City Manager Wayne Davis.

Norton-Smith previously served as Centerville’s development director from 2019 to 2022.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton commended the appointment, citing Norton-Smith’s prior experience in local administration.

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In his current role in Madeira, Norton-Smith manages day-to-day operations across multiple departments, including police, public works, finance, human resources and development.

He oversees an annual operating budget of approximately $11 million alongside a portfolio of infrastructure and development projects totaling more than $35 million.

During his previous three-year tenure as Centerville’s development director, Norton-Smith managed economic development, planning, building inspection and code enforcement.

He helped direct key projects, including the $15 million revitalization of historic Uptown and development work associated with Cornerstone of Centerville.

“My career has been shaped by my time in Centerville,” Norton-Smith said. “I look forward to building on the City’s strong momentum and helping lead Centerville into its next chapter. Returning here feels like coming home.”

Before his work in Centerville, he held economic and community development positions with Montgomery County and the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Under the approved employment agreement, Norton-Smith will earn an annual salary of $225,000.

The contract requires him to establish residency within the City of Centerville within 18 months, and his employment remains contingent on completing the city’s standard pre-employment screening process.

Norton-Smith is scheduled to officially start his new role on Oct. 12.

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