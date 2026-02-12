Former employee of Ohio nursing home accused of stealing over $300K from residents

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from dozens of residents at an Ohio nursing home.

A Clermont County Grand Jury indicted Christina Williams, 51, of Colerain, on 56 counts of felony theft last week, according to the Goshen Township Police Department Chief Bob Rose.

The department received a report from Venetian Gardens Nursing Home about a former employee suspected of stealing money from resident accounts in May 2025.

After a “lengthy and complex investigation,” detectives determined that Williams, the former business office manager, stole more than $300,000 from over 50 resident accounts across several years, according to Rose.

This incident remains under investigation.

“The Goshen Township Police Department is committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community and ensuring that those responsible for criminal activity are held fully accountable,” Rose said.

