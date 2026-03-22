Former local city manager dies at 87

SPRINGFIELD — A former local city manager has passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Caplinger, 87, died at his home on March 15, according to his online obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

His career included city leadership, higher education, social research, and law.

Caplinger served as Springfield City Manager.

He was also president of Unity College in Maine, his obituary said.

Caplinger lived in several places, including the Netherlands, before returning to Springfield to practice law in his later years.

“In those later years, he was known for providing affordable representation to people in difficult circumstances. During these years, he also served on several boards dealing with community insurance and/or affordable housing,” his obituary stated.

Visitation will be held on March 23 and 24.

A Ceremony of Life will be held at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar in Springfield on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group