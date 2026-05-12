Former local firefighter indicted on child porn charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A former local firefighter is facing child porn charges in Miami County.

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23-year-old Austin Johnson of Troy was indicted on eight counts of Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance, and two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, according to documents filed in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas.

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Miami Valley Fire District officials confirmed to News Center 7 that Johnson previously worked as a firefighter for the department.

“We were made aware of potential legal proceedings in Miami County, and once we were able to confirm that FF Johnson had multiple indictments in Miami County Court, per our policy and CBA, he was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The indictment was filed on March 11, and Johnson was placed on unpaid leave on March 12.

On May 4, Johsnon voluntarily resigned from the Miami Valley Fire District, according to the spokesperson.

Miami County Jail records do not show Johnson in custody at this time.

He is due in court on June 15.

We will continue following this story.

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