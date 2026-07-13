Former local softball coach indicted on voyeurism, child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former softball coach for Valley View Local Schools has been formally charged with dozens of child pornography charges.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

James Grubbs, 48, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 30 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, 14 counts of voyeurism, two counts of possession of criminal tools, and one count of grooming, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

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An investigation into Grubbs began with a report of inappropriate text messages between him and a student-athlete while he was employed as a coach, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court documents.

Investigators got a warrant for Grubbs’ phone and found “multiple images originating from hidden cameras” not involving the student but other children, court documents state.

The images showed two juvenile girls known to Grubbs in multiple stages of nudity.

Further investigation of his Google and Apple accounts recovered additional images.

A spokesperson with Valley View Local Schools previously told News Center 7 that Grubbs was employed as a junior varsity softball coach and then a varsity assistant coach starting in Fall 2023.

He was placed on leave on April 28, 2026, pending an investigation. However, he resigned that same day.

We have reached out to the district for an updated statement following Grubbs’ indictment.

We will continue to update this story.

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