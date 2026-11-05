Former Mad River teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former Mad River Local Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to a child exploitation charge.
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John Stalcup pleaded guilty to a charge of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.
Stalcup was a former career tech teacher at Stebbins High School.
He was placed on leave following his arrest and retired prior to the beginning of the school year, according to a district spokesperson.
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An investigation into Stalcup began after investigators received a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency regarding suspected child exploitation.
During the investigation, Stalcup communicated online with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
The MVHTTF confirmed the person was actually one of their undercover detectives.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 30.
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