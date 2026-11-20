DAYTON — A former Miss Ohio USA is using her platform to raise awareness for blood donations, and as the temperatures dip, fewer and fewer people donate.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Montgomery County on Friday and said that while fewer people donate, the need never goes away.

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Tragedies do not take a break for the holidays. The mission of the American Red Cross is to make sure that blood is ready when someone needs it.

And for former Miss Ohio USA, Macy Hudson, that mission is personal. “I don’t still have the crown, but I still have the passion and purpose, and that’s going to keep going, she said.

News Center 7 first talked to Hudson in May 2024 when she was crowned Miss Ohio USA.

“It just kind of amplified my voice, and that was the whole reason why I wanted to do it. Was simply so that I can get this message out on a larger scale,” Hudson said.

She lost her sister, Moriah, five years ago to a rare blood condition and often needed blood transfusions.

That’s why she and her family started 5:18 4 Life, holding blood drives to build up this life-saving supply.

“You never know when someone you love or might need those blood donations might rely on a blood transfusion to stay alive, and you would want them to have the blood supply that they need to stay alive,” Hudson said.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood in this country. About 62% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only about 3% donate.

The blood drive at the Stivers School for the Arts is where Macy and her late sister, Moriah, both graduated from.

The hope of each of the students who are donating is to learn the difference continuing to donate can make.

“It’s something small that we can do that really, really makes such a huge difference,” Hudson said.

The Red Cross hosts blood drives all over the Miami Valley; you can find a drive near you and sign up to donate.

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