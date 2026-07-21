Former NFL running back arrested in Ohio

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 21: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the 1st quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CANTON — A former NFL running back was arrested in Ohio after a meet-and-greet on Sunday.

Le’Veon Bell, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player, was arrested on a warrant out of Michigan for falling behind on child support payments, according to CBS Sports.

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Bell was at a meet-and-greet in a Canton, Ohio, mall. His arrest happened shortly after the event.

His lawyer, Thomas Shaffer, said that Bell had trouble keeping up with the child support payments because the amount owed was based on his earnings during his NFL career.

“Six months ago, he cashed in an NFL pension to pay $50,000 in child support for that child. His guidelines are still inaccurately being deemed based on his NFL salary and his professional boxing career,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said Bell is paying a number that doesn’t reflect his current income.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office became involved due to the amount of money owed in the case, which led to the warrant.

Bell spent eight years in the NFL after being drafted by the Steelers in 2013 as a second-round draft pick.

Over the course of his career, Bell earned $44.8 million on the field. He also went on to play for four other teams in the last three years of his career. Those teams include the Jets, Ravens, Chiefs, and Buccaneers.

Bell grew up in Groveport, Ohio, roughly two hours away from where he was arrested.

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