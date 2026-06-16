Former Ohio high school star Miles McBride wins NBA title with Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Ohio high school graduate is an NBA Champion with the New York Knicks.

Miles McBride is a 2019 graduate from Moeller High School, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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The Knicks defeated the host San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

McBride, a guard for the Knicks, completed his fifth season with a memorable journey.

McBride, who helped Moeller to back-to-back Division I state titles in 2018 and 2019, helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer said that he was different on that first day that he walked in.

“He just carried himself in a way that you knew he was special,” said Kremer.

He had a 58-1 record as Moeller’s starting point guard during his high school career.

McBride was also the star quarterback for the Moeller football team.

He said that he is grateful for all of the support from Greater Cincinnati.

McBride said he will always remember Moeller. It’s a place that he returns to in the summer months, when the season is over.

“You know the great thing is I know that sometime this summer when he comes home, he’ll be right in this gym wanting to work out and wanting to talk to the kids,” said Kremer.

Miles McBride joins an elite list of Greater Cincinnati natives who’ve won an NBA championship. That includes Dave Cowens (Newport Central Catholic), Derrek Dickey (Purcell Marian), Tom Thacker (Covington Grant), and Jerry Lucas (Middletown).

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