Former Ohio police officer learns sentence for child sex crimes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A former Ohio police officer has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to multiple child sex crime charges.
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Austin Sabo, 25, was sentenced to 28.5 to 34 years in prison on Monday, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.
As part of his sentence, Sabo was also designated a Tier 3 sex offender and will have to register in person with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office every 90 days for life.
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As previously reported, Sabo pleaded guilty to rape, sexual battery, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in November.
Sabo, a former police officer with the Walbridge Police Department, was arrested in November 2024 after authorities said he admitted to an allegation of “exchanging nude images with a juvenile female” following a search warrant that was executed by law enforcement at his home in Oak Harbor.
Authorities said multiple victims were identified throughout the investigation, including the rape of a victim who was less than 13 years old.
Court documents obtained by WTOL state that between May 20 and Sept. 30 in 2019, Sabo engaged in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old.
Sabo had recently been hired by the Walbridge Police Department before his arrest, according to Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko.
His employment was terminated on the same day of his arrest.
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