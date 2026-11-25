DAYTON — Former Ohio State Rep. Clayton R. Luckie, II died Sunday, according to an announcement from the Dayton Branch NAACP.

Luckie served as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives and was elected to the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education, where he focused on public education and community advancement.

He was a longtime member of the Dayton Branch NAACP, having maintained his membership with the civil rights organization since 1998.

The Dayton Branch NAACP recognized his years of civic involvement following the announcement of his death.

“A dedicated public servant and community leader, Mr. Luckie devoted a significant portion of his life to public service, civic engagement, and advocating for the interests and well-being of the community he represented,” the organization stated.

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Luckie is survived by his daughter, his mother, his sisters, and his brothers.

Celebration of Life services honoring Luckie will be announced at a later date.

Additional details regarding the memorial arrangements will be shared once they become available.

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