Former Ohio Senate candidate who admitted to $4.5M wire fraud scheme learns sentence

CLEVELAND — A man who was running for a seat in the Ohio Senate, who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges, has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jonathan Leissler, 45, of Stow, Ohio, was sentenced to 48 months (four years) in prison after pleading guilty in December 2025 to three counts of Wire Fraud, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment and pay $4,421,154.54 in restitution.

According to court documents, in March 2022, Leissler was hired as the chief financial officer for an industrial supply company in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

In this role, he was entrusted to manage payroll, expenditures, accounts payable, and company credit cards, according to the spokesperson.

However, in his first month on the job, and despite already receiving a six-figure salary, he created fake payroll records to add unauthorized extra money to his paychecks in the form of bonuses, commissions, and other payments.

Investigators determined that by November 2024, Leissler had stolen $3.8 million across 70 pay periods.

While Leissler continued to add unauthorized payments to his paychecks, he was also using the company’s credit cards to make donations to his own election campaign in his bid for a seat on the Ohio Senate during the November 2024 general election.

He utilized an online fundraising platform to collect more than $700,000 charged on the company’s credit cards, toward his failed election campaign, according to the spokesperson.

When his employer confronted him about the credit card charges, Leissler processed refunds from the bank connected to the account to a different one that did not exist.

Another source of funds Leissler accessed was through a local Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) organization, according to the spokesperson.

While serving as their treasurer, he was issued a debit card and a checkbook for the FOP account, which he then used to write checks to himself, withdraw cash, and pay his personal credit card bills.

Ultimately, he stole more than $50,000 from the FOP on 69 separate occasions. The amount accounted for 80% of the organization’s funds, which had been earmarked to provide scholarships for the children of police officers.

Federal investigators learned that Leissler used the embezzled funds to live an extravagant lifestyle.

He traveled by chartered private planes and bought a vacation property in South Carolina. He also used funds to pay for mortgage payments, credit cards, vehicles, cryptocurrency mining equipment, and to start a business.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group