Former Ohio State, Cincinnati Cyclones hockey player dies at 31

Photo contributed by The Ohio State University

CINCINNATI/COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State men’s hockey player has passed away.

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Sean Romero died at 31 years old on Oct. 24, according to the Ohio State University (OSU) athletic department.

He died from complications of a stroke suffered on Oct. 15.

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Romero played at Ohio State from 2016-19.

He was on the Buckeyes’ 2018 NCAA Frozen Four team and 2019 Big Ten Championship squad.

Romero played professionally for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Cyclones paid tribute to him on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Cyclones goalie Sean Romeo, holding his friends and family in our thoughts,” the team said.

A celebration of life will be held in North Carolina on Nov. 9.

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