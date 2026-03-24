Former Ohio State football player accused of multiple bank robberies enters plea

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio State football player accused of multiple bank robberies pleaded guilty on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV say 27-year-old Marcus Williamson pleaded guilty to nine counts of robbery for several incidents that occurred in 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the incidents occurred on April 24, 2024, where records say Williamson entered the First Merchant’s Bank located at 5090 N. High Street.

Williamson approached the teller and gave them a note demanding money and that he was armed with a gun, documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV say.

The teller complied and gave Williamson an unspecified amount of cash.

During a court hearing for that incident, a Columbus Division of Police detective testified that Williamson was a suspect in at least eight other bank robberies, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The detective testified that Williamson had a pattern - he would drive the same Jeep, wearing latex gloves and a mask, and he would give the teller a note saying he had a gun and he was demanding money.

He testified that the police department had a search warrant for Williamson’s Jeep and placed a GPS tracking device on it when police say they watched him walk out of the First Merchant’s Bank with cash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Williamson was taken into custody moments later.

The detective testified that the robberies in which Williamson is a suspect happened between March 7 and April 24, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Williamson, a Westerville native, played five seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017 to 2021, WBNS-10 TV reported.

He played defensive back and was part of four consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two teams that made it to the College Football Playoffs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group