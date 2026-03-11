Former Ohio teacher convicted of child sex crime learns sentence

Photo contributed by Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (via WTOL)

WAUSEON — A former Ohio teacher has been sentenced after being convicted of a child sex crime.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Owen King was sentenced to 14 months in jail last week on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The judge also sentenced him to five years’ probation and to register as a Tier II sex offender.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Fulton County, Ohio, jury initially indicted him on 19 counts of child sex crimes back in April 2025.

King’s charges stemmed from the period of January until March of 2025, WTOL said.

He resigned from his teaching position in April 2025, according to a Fayette Local School District spokesperson.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group