Former OIU officer accused of having 700 files of child pornography; enters plea

TOLEDO — A former Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) officer pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving and distributing files depicting the sexual abuse of children throughout a nearly seven-year period.

49-year-old Brian Sargent of Bowling Green was identified as a suspect in July 2025 when an investigation was conducted to identify offenders who were sharing child sexual abuse materials on a peer-to-peer platform, according to court records.

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In August 2025, a search warrant was executed at his home, where agents seized his personal laptop.

Almost 700 child sexual abuse materials that depicted minors engaged in sexual acts and bondage were located in a forensic analysis.

Sargent’s cellphone was also seized, where more material was located.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sargant had been receiving and distributing CSAM from November 2018 to August 2025.

In the span of the offenses, he was employed with the OIU unit, which enforces laws regarding alcohol, tobacco, and SNAP benefits.

Sargent is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22 and faces a minimum of five to 20 years in prison.

The investigation leading to the indictment was conducted by the United States Secret Service and members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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