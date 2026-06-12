Former OSU LB, current Bronco Jonathon Cooper arrested again

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jonathon Cooper #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Former Ohio State linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested for a second time this month.

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CBS Sports reports that Cooper, who currently plays for the Denver Broncos, was arrested around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

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As part of Thursday’s arrest, Cooper was charged with two new counts of domestic violence, one count of harassment based on repeated phone calls, and one count of violation of a protection order.

Cooper received the protection order when he was arrested on June 4 in Douglas County, Colorado.

As previously reported, Cooper was arrested last week on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges following an alleged argument over phones that he had with a woman.

The two were reportedly arguing over cheating allegations when the woman threw his phone and he bit her phone.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the initial charges he was facing.

In a statement to CBS Sports, the Broncos said they were “disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.”

Cooper, a Gahanna native, played for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2020. As WBNS reported, he was the first player ever selected to wear the “Block O” jersey. He was also a two-time team captain.

He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2021 and is entering his sixth season with the team.

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