Former OSU LB, current Bronco Jonathon Cooper arrested

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jonathon Cooper #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Former Ohio State linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested today on domestic violence charges, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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WBNS, citing their sister station in Denver, reported that jail records showed the 28-year-old was held on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal mischief in Douglas County, Colorado.

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An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News states that Cooper and a woman were arrested after what police called a fight over phones.

The two were reportedly arguing over cheating allegations when the woman threw his phone and bit her phone.

The Associated Press reported he had his first court appearance on Friday and is due back in court on Monday.

Cooper, a Gahanna native, played for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2020. As WBNS reported, he was the first player ever selected to wear the “Block O” jersey. He was also a two-time team captain.

He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos in 2021 and is entering his sixth season with the team.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the Broncos said they were “aware of the matter and are gathering more information.”

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