Former president to visit Ohio for midterm rally

CLEVELAND — Former President Barack Obama will visit Ohio today for a midterm rally.

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Former President Barack Obama will be joining Senate Candidate Sherrod Brown and Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Amy Acton in Cleveland today to rally Ohio voters to get out and vote.

News Center 7 will stream Former President Obama’s remarks on our website and our WHIO app.

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The visit comes after both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have made several visits to Ohio this month, including here in the Miami Valley, for rallies in support of Republican candidates John Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy.

News Center 7 previously spoke to Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, about what repeated campaign stops from the White House say about Ohio ahead of the midterms.

“I think it says that Ohio is important, for one. I mean, they’re certainly looking at the potential control of the Senate hanging in the balance. And so, the Senate race, I think, is driving a lot of this concern out of the White House,” Caleb Smith said.

And what they signal about Ohio midterm politics.

“It also says that Ohio is close. Clearly, I think, if they thought that this was really decisive for either party already, they just wouldn’t be spending much time here,” Caleb Smith said.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1, and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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