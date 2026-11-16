Former Reds player Jay Bruce makes National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Cincinnati Reds Photo Day GOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 24: Jay Bruce #32 of the Cincinnati Reds poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Goodyear Ballpark on February 24, 2016 in Goodyear, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jay Bruce has made the 2027 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.

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Bruce is one of 14 players making their first appearance on the ballot.

They all join 13 other players returning to the ballot.

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Bruce was a first-round draft pick by the Reds in 2005 and made his big league debut in 2008.

He played with the Reds from 2008 to 2016, and went on to play for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees before retiring in 2021.

He finished his career with a .244 batting average, 1,455 hits, 319 home runs, and 951 runs batted in.

Other players making their first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot include:

  • Jake Arrieta
  • Asdrúbal Cabrera
  • Starlin Castro
  • Wade Davis
  • Brett Gardner
  • Jon Lester
  • Andrew Miller
  • Buster Posey
  • Pablo Sandoval
  • Ervin Santana
  • Kyle Seager
  • Joakim Soria
  • Ryan Zimmerman

The 13 returning players are:

  • Bobby Abreu
  • Mark Buehrle
  • Cole Hamels
  • Félix Hernández
  • Torii Hunter
  • Dustin Pedroia
  • Andy Pettitte
  • Alex Rodriguez
  • Francisco Rodríguez
  • Jimmy Rollins
  • Chase Utley
  • Omar Vizquel
  • David Wright

Ballots must be cast by Dec. 31, and the results will be announced on Jan. 19. Players who receive 75 percent of the vote will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

The induction ceremony is set for July 25.

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