Former Salvation Army major faces new rape charges

CLARK COUNTY — A former Salvation Army major is facing additional charges after another survivor came forward.

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James Allen Gingrich was indicted on Oct. 26 on two additional counts of rape.

These charges stem from a survivor who claimed that when they were between the ages of 11 and 12 when Gingrich raped them.

The alleged crimes happened between Nov. 5, 2002, and Nov. 4, 2004, court documents state.

As News Center 7 previously reported, in August, a grand jury indicted Gingrich on 44 counts of rape.

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Five survivors said their Taekwondo instructor, Gingrich, targeted them, Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll previously told News Center 7.

The time frame of these alleged incidents would be approximately from June 1993 until June 2009.

Gingrich was arrested on Sept. 9 in Tallahassee, Florida.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on Sept. 23.

Gingrich worked at the Salvation Army Community Center on Plum Street.

He was a major in the Salvation Army and used to teach Taekwondo classes there.

Springfield police detectives started investigating Gingrich after he was convicted of sex crimes in Maine.

They learned Gingrich worked for the Salvation Army in Maine, Ohio and Pennsylvania for over two decades.

He no longer works with the Salvation Army, prosecutors said.

He is being held without bond.

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