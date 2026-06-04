Former school employee accused of sharing video of partially naked student enters plea

CENTERVILLE — A former Centerville City Schools employee accused of sharing an inappropriate image of a special needs student appeared in court on Thursday.

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Tyheed Miller, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count of endangering children - sexual matter and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

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If Miller posts his $25,000 bond, the court orders him to have no contact with minors or the victim and no internet access.

As previously reported, police were called to the Centerville City Schools main office on April 20 regarding information that Miller had shared a video of a student at Watt Middle School in a state of nudity.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Miller, who was a behavior technician at the school, had allegedly sent a video on Snapchat of a 12-year-old special needs student with his pants down in a restroom stall.

Miller’s last day with the district was May 20, and he’s no longer permitted on school grounds. He was arrested two days later, on May 22.

News Center 7 previously reached out to the district about Miller’s arrest. A school spokesperson said all district employees must complete State BCI and Federal FBI background checks before receiving employment with the Board of Education.

They also must obtain licensure through the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“Centerville City Schools takes all employee matters seriously and remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for students, staff, and families. At this time, this remains an active police matter being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, with whom we have a longstanding partnership. We are grateful for their continued work and cooperation throughout this investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Miller is scheduled to be back in court on June 22.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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