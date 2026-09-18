Former softball coach indicted on over 100 child sexual assault charges back in jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former softball coach indicted on over 100 charges of child sexual assault material is back in jail.
James Grubbs was taken into custody again on Sept. 17, according to online jail records.
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He admitted to consuming alcohol on Sept. 16 and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to court documents.
Grubbs recently pleaded not guilty to over 100 sex crimes earlier this month, according to a previous report.
He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
We will continue to follow this story.
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