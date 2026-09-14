Former Salvation Army major faces over 40 counts of rape

A man is in a Florida jail waiting to be taken back to Clark County to face dozens of felony sex crime charges.

Former Salvation Army major faces over 40 counts of rape

CLARK COUNTY — A man is in a Florida jail waiting to be taken back to Clark County to face dozens of felony sex crime charges.

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“This isn’t based on one person or even two people. We’ve had several folks come forward and share their stories. They are disturbing,” Daniel Driscoll, Clark County prosecutor, said.

Survivors said their Taekwondo instructor, James Allen Gingrich, targeted them.

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In August, a grand jury indicted Gingrich on 44 counts of rape.

Gingrich was arrested on Sept. 9 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Gingrich worked at the Salvation Army Community Center on Plum Street.

He was a Major in the Salvation Army and used to teach Taekwondo classes there.

“We have not seen any connection between the Greater Salvation Army Organization and the acts perpetrated by Mr. Gingrich. As we go into the holiday season, I hope folks continue to focus on the good that the Salvation Army does and support them in their efforts,” Driscoll said.

Springfield police detectives started investigating Gingrich after he was convicted of sex crimes in Maine.

They learned Gingrich worked for the Salvation Army in Maine, Ohio and Pennsylvania for over two decades.

He was no longer working with the Salvation Army when he was arrested in Florida.

Clark County prosecutors are seeking no bond when Gingrich returns to Ohio.

“These people put a lot of faith and trust in Mr. Gingrich, and he took advantage of that. I think that these people have lived with this for a long time. And it’s our hope that we’re able to bring them some closure,” Driscoll said.

Investigators are encouraging victims to step forward.

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