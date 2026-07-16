Former teacher pleads not guilty to sexual battery charges

A former Eaton school teacher appeared in a Preble County courtroom on Thursday, the first time since her arrest in Florida.

Former teacher appears in court on sexual battery charges with former student

PREBLE COUNTY — A former middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing one of her former students can get out of jail for $5,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kristin Schamel was back in Preble County Thursday to face a judge for the first time.

She got off an extradition flight from Florida Tuesday, a trip she took in handcuffs with Preble County deputies.

Police near St. Petersburg arrested Schamel last week, the day after she was formally charged in Eaton.

Documents obtained from the Treasure Island Police Department in Florida show Preble County deputies called officers there to let them know about the charges and a warrant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The documents indicate Schamel was on vacation when police arrested her outside a beachfront condo room after she answered the door.

The police narrative says, “When asked if she was Kristin Schamel, she stated she was, and while walking outside, placed her hands behind her back without being given direction to do so.”

At her arraignment, prosecutors and the defense agreed to give Schamel a $50,000 surety bond at a 10% rate.

Once Schamel posts bond, she’ll have to check in with the court twice a month by email until her trial.

In a secret indictment handed up last week and unsealed Wednesday, Schamel is charged with 10 counts of sexual battery.

Deputies say she sexually abused one of her former students at Eaton Middle School.

The charging document says the crimes happened over 10 months in 2014.

In court Thursday, Schamel pleaded “not guilty,” and her lawyer and the prosecutor said they do not have a comment.

Schamel’s due back at the Preble County Courthouse for her next hearing in this case on Sept. 3.

As of right now, her trial is set for the end of September, but from the conversations we heard in open court Thursday, that trial is likely to be pushed back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]